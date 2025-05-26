Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered storms lead up to a very warm weekend

Tuesday: Expect morning sprinkles in Billings and potentially light rain drifting eastward from the west. Fog may develop across areas of Carter County and other places in extreme eastern Montana.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop through the afternoon and evening Tuesday. Expect brief heavy rain, small hail, and erratic winds possible around thunderstorms.

Southeast Montana around Miles City and Broadus are expected to remain dry. Forecast highs range from upper 60s in far eastern Montana to lower-mid 70s elsewhere, including Billings.

Wednesday: Mostly dry except for afternoon and evening showers and weak storms in southern Montana mountains. Temperatures to remain in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Warm-up builds with highs reaching the mid 70s to mid 80s. A slight chance of isolated weak storms late in the day.

Friday: A transition day with chances of measurable precipitation only between 10% to 20% as energy from the Pacific trough approaches. Temperatures will cool slightly.

Weekend: High confidence for a warm-up with highs in the 80s on Saturday, potentially reaching 90° in a few places on Sunday.

Early next week: A potentially deep Pacific trough is expected to move inland, kicking off a cooling trend and increasing chances for precipitation. Heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms could occur, particularly early next week.