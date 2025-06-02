Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered storms and widespread warming this week

BILINGS — After late weekend rain reports of a quarter to a half-inch, the main area of precipitation is shifting toward northeast Montana. While conditions will be drier overall, there remains a chance for showers Monday night and Tuesday, particularly in the mountains and foothills near the Wyoming/Montana border.

Another disturbance will cross western Montana into northern Wyoming Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing showers over the higher terrains. The mountains may receive another 0.25 to 0.40 inches of liquid precipitation, while lower elevations may see only a few hundredths of an inch unless the storm track shifts.

Snow levels are expected to stay above 7,500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Beartooth Pass with additional wet snow accumulation anticipated. The advisory lasts through Tuesday night, with slick roads possible.

The Bighorn Mountains may see under an inch of snow, except the highest peaks, which could get 1-3 inches.

Overnight lows are expected in the 30s to around 40 degrees, with some locations west of Billings, including Wheatland (Harlowton) and Park (Livingston) counties possibly seeing some frost.

Tuesday's highs will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s, with temperatures warming to the 60s and near 70 degrees by Wednesday. An unsettled weather pattern is expected with a warming trend across the weekend.

There is a daily chance of showers and weak thunderstorms from Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s.