Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered snow to add to what is on the ground

BILLINGS — The consistent part about this week's forecast is that temperatures will stay below seasonal averages. The difference will be, just how much colder than average each day.

A backdoor cold front moving down from Canada will create isolated snow showers across Eastern Montana through late this evening. Snow totals should be modest, with an inch or less for most areas staying to the North and East of Billings.

Thanks to the fresh snow on the ground, there could be areas of patchy fog from around Harlowton to Billings to the West and South early Tuesday. However winds will start to increase around the Livingston area reducing fog but could custom areas of blowing snow.

With the clearing sky and fresh snow on the ground, temperatures will be 5 to 15° through southern Montana northern Wyoming early Tuesday. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-20s to the mid-30s with a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon.

Temperatures stay mainly in the 30s with a few low 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. A chance of showers for the lower elevations redevelops Wednesday night through Thursday with light accumulations expected.

There will be a brief warm-up Friday and especially Saturday when highs hit the 40s and then 50s by Saturday afternoon. Another round of showers is expected to cool us back down Sunday and the early part of next week.

