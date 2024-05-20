Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers through Tuesday with mountain snow

BILLINGS — This second-to-last week of May will continue to be an active, stormy week as the first of three storms continues to move over Montana and Wyoming. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms along with mountain snow Monday night and Tuesday. The mountains will be under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through Tuesday afternoon, with over a foot possible in the highest elevations.

Late Tuesday and early Wednesday will be a little quieter as this first storm moves away from our region, but the second storm will be approaching. We can expect increasing clouds Wednesday with more seasonable temperatures, and another round of lower elevation rain and mountain snow late Wednesday and Thursday. Lingering showers of rain and snow from this second storm will be possible through early Friday.

We can expect another brief window of quieter and drier weather late Friday as the second storm begins moving away, making room for a third trough of low pressure by this coming weekend, which is also Memorial Day weekend. We'll have another round of valley rain, mountain snow and gusty wind Saturday and early Sunday, but at this time it appears our weather will quiet down and warm up by Memorial Day itself.