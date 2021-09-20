Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers today, Dry rest of the week

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Cooler air continues to blanket the area and Billings may struggle to get out of the 50s today. A trough (disturbance) will move east across the region kicking up showers and perhaps a weak thunderstorm or two this afternoon into the early evening. There’ll be a decent chance of more snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns.

High pressure takes over Tuesday and will keep conditions dry for the rest of the week.

Downslope flow from a surface low sliding across Canada will bring warmer daytime highs on Wednesday. As the low moves east, a weak cold front slides in behind and brings cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Another surface low will move east across southern Canada by the end of the week bringing a warmup for the weekend.

Surface smoke shouldn’t be an issue today so air quality will be good although there could be some thickening later in the day.

Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s today, upper 60s to mid 70s tomorrow, low 70s to low 80s Wednesday, mid 60s to mid 70s Thursday and Friday then mid 70s to mid 80s across the weekend. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s for the week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com