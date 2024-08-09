Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers on Saturday with comfortable highs

BILLINGS — The unseasonably mild highs of the last few days have felt quite comfortable in Montana and Wyoming under a small ridge of high pressure. We have some moisture streaming into our region at this time, which will cause a few showers and thunderstorms from this evening through early Saturday morning, but little rain will fall.

A more vigorous disturbance will push over our region on Saturday, and that will spawn another round of rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will receive that active weather, most of which will be south of Billings. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, too.

For much of this coming week, the northern Rockies will be between a trough of low pressure over the West Coast and a ridge of high pressure over the Great Plains. That southwest flow will allow for almost daily chances of showers and thunderstorms, but like before, not everyone will get them, and most will end up being light.