Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers highlight the early work week

BILLINGS — A one – two punch of rain/snow showers Sunday night it again Tuesday don't bring much snow. But they do signal a cool down from Sunday.

High temperatures reach mainly the 40s to even some low 50s Sunday afternoon. But as rain/snow showers move in Sunday evening, they will switch to all snow overnight.

Accumulations will generally be less than an inch in the lower elevations, but could cause roads to become slick as they freeze overnight. Expect slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, through mid-morning Monday.

Slow down, expect icy conditions, and turn off the cruise control. Use care on sidewalks as well.

Across the area, high temperatures throughout the week will be mainly into the 20s to 30s with overnight temperatures in the single digits and teens with a few mornings making it the low 20s. .The 30 year average by late February is low 40s for highs and upper teens to low 20s for lows.

A few scattered showers will develop during the week, with mainly higher elevation snow. A few snow showers will develop Tuesday and early Wednesday with only light accumulation expected.

The overall long term Outlook shows signs of March being somewhat wetter than usual. But the strongest signals are for colder than average temperatures. Specifics are unclear at this point, but expect more wintry weather as we move into the new month.