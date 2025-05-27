Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers and t'storms possible on Tuesday

BILLINGS — A weak trough will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area on Tuesday. Some storms could produce gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and small hail. Only minimal accumulation is expected, but areas that do experience thunderstorms could pick up less than a tenth of an inch.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms remains on Wednesday, mainly for southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Areas along a line from Cody to Sheridan could pick up over a tenth of an inch.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected from Thursday through the weekend, although a weak trough could bring a chance of showers and weak thunderstorms on Friday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then warm into the 80s from Thursday through the weekend. Billings could reach 90° on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures will lead to increased snowmelt in higher elevations, causing rising water levels in rivers and streams.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

