Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday

BILLINGS — Monsoon moisture continued to slowly make its push over Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, delivering rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Additional rain showers and thunderstorms will move over our region late tonight and early Friday, but much of the active weather will end for a time by midnight. Lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will bring a fairly quiet morning, but a more active afternoon and early evening to eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay overhead through the evening, but our weather pattern will gradually quiet down as we head into the meat of Labor Day weekend on Sunday and next Monday with a warming trend.

After a mostly sunny and warmer than average Labor Day Monday, another cold front will begin pushing southward from Canada into the eastern half of Montana. We can expect increasing clouds, gusty wind, cooler air and a few showers will be possible. Our sky should begin to clear Wednesday, and highs will climb above average by next Thursday.