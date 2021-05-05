Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

There is still enough energy sliding through the area today to give us a chance of showers in central and eastern Montana down into northern Wyoming. There's also just enough instability to kick up a few isolated thunderstorms, too.

High pressure begins to build in off to our west and will bring lots of sunshine and warmer daytime highs tomorrow. This doesn't last as a cold front moves through Friday bringing more showers and thunderstorms to the area. With ample moisture and a decent amount of instability, some of those thunderstorms could get quite strong with periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

As the front pulls away to the east, colder air funnels in behind it bringing temperatures down across the weekend. It could get cold enough for a rain/snow mix during the overnights. The stretch of unsettled weather continues until at least early next week with daily showers possible.

Today's highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, mid 70s Thursday and Friday, down into the mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com