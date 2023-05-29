Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible today

BILLINGS — There may be some patchy fog in areas this morning, so be prepared for limited visibility at times if you're driving. Watch out for pedestrians.

A weak trough will kick up widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today through Wednesday. A few storms could produce strong winds and small hail. Some flash flooding is possible, but that threat is very low.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will pass through during the day. A chance of stormy weather will remain Friday through the weekend. These storms could deliver a healthy dose of rain, too.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, 70s/80s tomorrow and Wednesday, mainly 70s on Thursday then 60s/70s Friday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s this week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

