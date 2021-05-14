Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered Showers and a Few Thunderstorms Through Saturday

BILLINGS — Good morning and TGIF!

Weak flow out of the northwest will continue to push energy through the area today bringing maybe a better chance of widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially over western and central Montana. Instability still looks to be marginal so strong thunderstorms should be minimal. Still, some storms could produce a few flashes of lightning.

As we get into the weekend, an upper low in southern California could keep showers to more along the mountains and foothills on Saturday but will keep a chance of rain for our area in the forecast. High pressure builds in on Sunday bringing drier and warmer conditions to the region through Wednesday. More unsettled weather could return as early as late Wednesday afternoon or early evening.

Highs today and Saturday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, mid 70s on Sunday, and then a chance to reach the low 80s Monday through Wednesday. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s then 50s.

