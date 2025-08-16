Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered PM showers and thunderstorms on Sunday

Scattered thunderstorms Sunday, isolated activity Monday, more heat Tuesday and Wednesday
Jason Stiff
Scattered thunderstorms Sunday, isolated activity Monday, more heat Tuesday and Wednesday
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Haze and smoke from regional fires has been moving over Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms have, too. We'll have a reduction in the active weather as the sun goes down this evening, but there will still be areas of haze and smoke. Lows will remain in the mild 50s and lower 60s.

After a fairly quiet Sunday morning, we can expect showers and thunderstorms to spawn over the mountains in the afternoon, and move eastward over the lower elevations in the afternoon and evening. Be mindful for dangerous lightning if you have outdoor plans. Thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, but they won't be as likely as Sunday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will then build over the northern Rockies on Tuesday and Wednesday, and our highs will be 8-15 degrees above average in the mid to upper 90s with some lower 100s possible. Another trough of low pressure will help cool us late next week, falling back to the lower 80s with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!