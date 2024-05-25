Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered PM rain showers and thunderstorms Sat & Sun

BILLINGS — Our active weather week had a brief pause Friday in much of Montana and Wyoming, but we still had scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Our weather will quiet again tonight, but only briefly. We can expect variable clouds and more seasonable overnight lows, along with a fairly quiet Saturday morning. Another trough of low pressure is coming, though.

There will be enough instability and moisture with the next in our series of storms this weekend to provide scattered rain showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening. No one should have a total washout as far as weekend plans are concerned, but keep an eye to the sky both days if showers are developing near where you are.

Memorial Day itself will be brighter and warmer, but we'll still have lingering breezes which will carry over from Sunday. Tuesday will likely be the warmest and brightest day for most of our region with a ridge of high pressure overhead, but another trough of low pressure from the Pacific will move our way late next week, bringing gusty wind and daily shower chances.