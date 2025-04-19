Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered Easter showers, but no all-day rain-outs

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming enjoyed a return of sunshine and seasonable spring temperatures on Saturday, but we can already see the clouds pushing our way from the west. A Pacific storm is moving our way, and we will have a good chance for rain showers before the sun rises on Easter, but lows will stay quite mild due to the clouds.

Rain showers, mountain snow, and isolated thunderstorms are in our forecast for Easter Sunday, but no one will get all-day rain or snow. There will be plenty of dry time Sunday between those scattered showers. Monday we can expect cooler air and a much better chance for more rain and snow. That will likely be our wettest and coolest day.

Lingering showers are possible on Tuesday, but it will be a drier day with more breezes. Wednesday will bring a better chance for light rain showers again. Although showers are possible on Thursday, they aren't as likely. Another push of moisture next Friday and Saturday will bring better chances for rain, but highs will remain quite seasonable.