Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered activity tonight, isolated t'storms Sunday

BILLINGS — A trough of low pressure is driving across Montana and Wyoming today, and that will bring more showers and thunderstorms to our region through the late night and early morning hours. Sunday will be a little more stable, but we'll still have isolated showers and thunderstorms, so keep an eye to the sky.

The weather Monday looks a little quieter with a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds, with some areas of haze and smoke. Southwesterly flow will set up over the northern Rockies, and that will allow more disturbances to bring unsettled weather to our region from time to time on Tuesday, and especially Wednesday.

After cooling with a little more activity Wednesday, we'll have a little less clouds cover and less active weather for the rest of next week and the first half of next weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast, but many won't receive any rain. Temperatures will likely remain in the seasonable mid to upper 80s.