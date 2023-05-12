Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Saturday showers fade into warm days with stray storms

Posted at 5:01 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 19:01:28-04

BILLINGS — An unusual weather pattern keeps showers going on Saturday. Then warmer days with isolated storms follow.

Occasional rain showers and mountain snow highlight the weather on Saturday. Widespread showers on Saturday will keep water levels on streams, creeks and rivers running high and fast.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will be mainly in the 50s all around the area, with more clouds than sun for most. Winds will be breezy at 15 to 25 mph at times.

Sunday is a transition day with a chance of morning showers and highs mainly in the 60s. Temperatures quickly warm after that.

Above normal temperatures return across the region on Monday and continue through the work week. Most of the highs will be in the 70s with some low 80s possible.

These warmer temperatures will aid in the development of afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorms. If you have outdoor plans during the week, make sure to check the latest forecast and be aware of changing conditions.

