Q2 Billings Area Weather: Saturday may be our warmest day so far; it won't last

BILLINGS — We dried out and started to warm up in Montana and Wyoming on Friday as a ridge of high pressure took (brief) control of our weather. We can expect a mostly clear to clear sky tonight and early Saturday, with lows staying quite mild for early May. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday will likely be the warmest day our region has had thus far in 2025 with a mostly sunny sky. Northeast Montana has more fire concerns with more heat, dry air and gusty wind, and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect most of Saturday. We can expect increasing clouds and a chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.

A large trough of low pressure will move over the western United States late this weekend, and it will influence our weather all of next week. We'll have more wind but fewer showers Monday, rapid cooling Tuesday and Wednesday, and we'll have highs below average from Wednesday through Friday with rain and thunderstorms.