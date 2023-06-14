Q2 Billings Area Weather: Risk of thunderstorms today

BILLINGS — Strong thunderstorms will develop across the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, lightning, small hail and strong winds are all threats.

Storms will develop west of Billings by late morning or early afternoon, move toward Billings by mid-afternoon to early evening, and then shift east of Billings this evening. From about 3pm to 6pm is the most likely window for Billings, but keep a watchful eye through the evening.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s from Billings to the west but popping up to 80s ahead of the front in the eastern plains. The area is on track for a cooler day Thursday behind the front with rain and general thunderstorms south of Billings through northern Wyoming and the southern edge of Montana.

Expect some wobble in the temperatures. Average for this time in June is a high in the mid-70s. We will be a bit cool (upper 60s to low lows 70s) Thursday / Friday, reach upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, then likely see a sharp drop in afternoon temperatures early next week.