Q2 Billings Area Weather: Risk of thunderstorms Thursday

BILLINGS — Wednesday evening through Thursday morning will be quiet and dry with morning temperatures mainly in the 50s. Expect 40s closer to the mountains.

Temperatures will be the warmest of the week by Thursday afternoon, reaching the 80s to low 90s in most places. A disturbance during the afternoon and evening is bringing the right ingredients for a line of thunderstorms to move through.

Stronger storms, especially to the west the north of Billings, have the potential for strong, damaging winds. Some isolated cells could produce up to quarter-sized hail and pockets of brief heavy rain.

Friday remains a little unsettled with showers and thunderstorms, but not likely to turn severe. Temperatures cool through Saturday when highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. Eastern Montana will be breezy, making it feel cooler.

Temperatures warm back up early next week with a few isolated storms by Wednesday.