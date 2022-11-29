Q2 Billings Area Weather: Remember, it isn't even officially winter yet

While temperatures continue to bobble between cold and average, the chance of snow comes and goes. All before we start the winter season.

Temperatures will pop up and plummet down for the rest of the week. Temperatures will bottom out in the single digits above and below zero by early Wednesday, and reach mainly the 20s for the afternoon. After warming to the 40s by Thursday afternoon, they drop back in the teens for highs on Friday.

Expect periods of snow in the high country Thursday through Friday, favoring the west-facing slopes. There is snowfall potential in our entire region for late Thursday night and Friday, and it could bring significant snow to parts of the lower elevations. This could impact your Friday morning commute.