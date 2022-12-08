Q2 Billings Area Weather: Relatively quiet until early next week

BILLINGS — A big area of low pressure will influence almost all of the western U.S. by late this weekend and well into next week. It will bring chillier days and snow to many.

Periods of westerly wind gusts up to 60 mph will continue in the western foothills Wednesday night through Friday. The strongest winds will be in the evening and overnight hours.

Travel will be difficult along portions of I-90 from Big Timber to Livingston, and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton, for high-profile vehicles and towing units.

Thursday through Sunday afternoon is relatively quiet otherwise, with highs mostly in the upper 20s to mid-30s around southern Montana and northern Wyoming through Sunday. Mainly teens in the mornings for the lower elevations.

A very large, low-pressure trough will knock most of the highs to the teens and 20s early next week. More significant is the excellent chance of snow for our area.

Early indications show a good chance of 4 inches or more over much of the area and possibly 9 inches east of Billings through early next week. Under ideal conditions, these could be much higher.

Check back for updates as the speed and path of the storm become clearer.