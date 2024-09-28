Q2 Billings Area Weather: Records may fall Sunday, then our highs fall quickly

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming had nothing but sun on Saturday, but some areas dealt with smoke from the Elk Fire in northern Wyoming. We can expect a fairly clear sky tonight and it will be a little milder Sunday morning than it was Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 40s and lower to mid 50s.

An approaching trough of low pressure and cold front will increase our cloud cover, our wind speed and our high temperatures on Sunday. Record-breaking heat is possible by late afternoon with highs in the 90s, and fire danger will be much higher with the heat, dry air and stronger wind. Please be careful, everyone!

Once the new week arrives, a new weather pattern arrives, too. A cold front will race over Montana and Wyoming late Sunday and early Monday, bringing much stronger wind and cooler air. Highs Monday will be 25-30 degrees cooler than Sunday. Much of next week looks dry, but we'll be in the 60s and 70s with gusty wind.