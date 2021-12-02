Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record warmth, Winds easing

BILLINGS — Expecting one more windy day with record warmth possible before things calm down moving forward.

Gusts up to 70 mph still possible in Livingston and along the western foothills through this morning, but winds will ease as we get into the afternoon. Winds could still gust to 40 mph this morning in Billings.

Billings, Miles City, Livingston, Sheridan and Cody all saw record highs yesterday and could do it again today.

A cold front sweeps through late tonight/early tomorrow morning cooling daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s tomorrow. After a quick warm up on Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s (maybe some 60s), daytime temperatures dip back down into the 30s and 40s on Sunday through next week.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight and Friday night then mainly in the 20s through next week as well.

The area stays mostly dry with isolated showers possible across the weekend. Eyeballing a good chance of snow on Monday night in Billings. Too early to say how much snowfall could drop, but a couple of inches is definitely possible.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com