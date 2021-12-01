Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record warmth possible through Thursday

BILLINGS — The winds stay with us today with gusts over 60 mph in the Livingston area to down along the Beartooth foothills where a Wind Advisory remains in effect through late Thursday morning. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible in Billings and Miles City as well. Roundup to Winnett could experience gusts between 50-60 mph.

Daytime temperatures continue to stay above average with several records possible this afternoon including Billings, Miles City, Livingston, Sheridan and Cody. We’ll have a shot at records tomorrow in these areas, too.

A dry cold front moves through late Thursday night/early Friday morning and will cool daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s on Friday. After a quick warm up on Saturday (highs in the 40s and 50s), we’ll cool down again into the 30s and 40s on Sunday through at least early next week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s tonight then mainly in the 20s through next week.

Models still vary on the possibility of snow on Monday in Billings. For now, will give us a 50/50 chance, but this could change. Only looks to be light snow for now. We’ll keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com