Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record Warmth Possible Through the Weekend

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to build over the region to keep things dry through the weekend. This will also help warm up temperatures, so much so that record warmth is possible over the next couple of days here in Billings.

The pressure gradient is tightening, so winds will increase again today through Friday, but not looking for more than 25 mph wind gusts although there could be a few over 30 mph. Having said that, areas to our north, northwest, northeast, and east could see stronger winds. That, combined with low humidity, brings a critical fire risk. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon through tonight.

Models continue to suggest the possibility of our next system coming in from the west early next week, bringing rain as early as Monday evening.

Today's highs will be in the low 70s, mid 70s on Friday and Saturday, and upper 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows through the weekend will mainly be in the 40s.

