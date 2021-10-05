Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record warmth possible this afternoon

BILLINGS — Another dry and warmer than normal day is on tap. Billings, Livingston, Miles City, Sheridan and Cody could come close to or even reach record highs this afternoon.

With low humidity and breezy to gusty winds, an elevated fire risk remains through this evening. Luckily, there looks to be some changes ahead.

It will stay dry Wednesday ahead of a cold front that is forecast to sweep through Thursday morning. This will cool us down nicely beginning Thursday. It will also bring a chance of rain Thursday through Saturday.

Latest outlook for next week and into the middle of October is leaning cooler and wetter than average. This may begin a swing toward more seasonal conditions moving forward. Also, models are hinting at our first shot at snow or a rain/snow mix by the middle of next week. Still too early to tell if this will happen, but something we’ll be keeping an eye on.

Highs will be mainly in the mid 80s to low 90s today, mid 70s to low 80s with some 90s east tomorrow, low 60s to near 70° Thursday then 50s and 60s across the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday then 30s and 40s through the weekend.

