Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record warmth possible on Wednesday before a big cooldown

BILLINGS — We'll have one more warmer-than-average and dry day on Wednesday with record daytime temperatures possible in areas like Billings, Baker, Livingston, and Sheridan, WY. Expecting highs in the upper 70s to mid-to-upper 80s. Winds will be stronger with gusts over 45 mph possible out ahead of a cold front. The stronger winds, combined with low humidity, what elevate fire concerns along the western foothill, so don't cause a spark.

A cold front arrives late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, bringing much cooler temperatures across the area over the next couple of days. We can expect highs in mainly in the 50s on Thursday then 40s and 50s on Friday.

There will be a good bit of moisture attached to the front and trailing behind it. Rain showers will be possible late Wednesday night through at least a Friday morning with much of the area having a good chance of at least a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Billings along with areas west, east and south will have a better chance of up to a half an inch of rainfall. A blend of models shows over half an inch falling in and around Sheridan which will help combat the Elk Fire.

There will also be a hefty amount of mountain snow coming in over the next couple of days. There will be a Winter Storm Warning in effect Thursday morning through Friday afternoon for the Beartooths and Absarokas and a Winter Storm Watch for the portions of the Bighorns with over a foot of snowfall possible.

Dry conditions return for the weekend as temperatures warm back up into the 50s and 60s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com