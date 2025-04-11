Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record warmth possible on Friday

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We can expect more warm and dry conditions on Friday, with highs in the mid-70s to low-80s. Several areas, including Billings, could reach record daytime temperatures.

Then come changes for the weekend.

A cold front is forecast to move through by late Friday night, bringing a chance of rain showers during the evening. This will lead to wet and cool to chilly conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain will spread across the region on Saturday as an area of low pressure slides through. There could be enough instability for a few weak thunderstorms to pop up Saturday afternoon into the evening in southeastern MT/northeastern WY, with the main threats being strong winds near 60 mph and small hail. Highs will range from the 50s in the west to the 60s in the east.

Winds will increase along the western foothills by Saturday night, with gusts between 30–40 mph or even stronger. This will spread across the rest of the area on Sunday, with the strongest northwest gusts up to 50 mph possible across the western foothills.

Rain could transition to snow, or at least a rain/snow mix, on Sunday morning as another low moves across. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep a chance of light rain showers in the forecast through Sunday, diminishing from west to east as the day progresses. Highs on Sunday will be colder, ranging from the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Rainfall totals could land between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, with lesser amounts expected over southeastern MT and northern WY. While the lower elevations will see mostly rain, area mountains could pick up several inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather returns Monday through Thursday as high pressure builds over the region.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s on Monday, then warm to the 60s and 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s Friday night, mainly in the 30s Saturday night, 20s and 30s Sunday and Monday nights, then in the 30s and 40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com