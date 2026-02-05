Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record warm today and very likely more tomorrow

BILLINGS — Mother Nature is cranking up the heat and setting record daily highs. Temperatures are set to soar into the 60s and possibly even the 70 degrees somewhere, sounding more like spring than what we'd typically expect for this time of year.

After setting record for February 4th in Billings and Miles City, Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day, with some areas having up to a 40% chance of hitting that 70-degree mark.

To put this in perspective, these temperatures are running a whopping 20-30 degrees above what's normal, keeping us in record-breaking territory. Weather models are showing confidence levels that essentially translate to "this is as extreme as it gets."

All that warmth, combined with bone-dry conditions and gusty winds along the western foothills, is creating a perfect setup for grass fires. The fire danger is elevated across the entire area, with western and central zones facing the highest risk.

Just when you're getting used to this unseasonable warmth, a pattern shift is brewing for early next week that could bring a downturn in the temperatures and showers. But still likely above average temperatures with rain as likely as snow.

Enjoy the warm weekend, but be extra careful with anything that could spark a fire.