Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record warm low & record warm high possible on Sunday

BILLINGS — The first Saturday of the New Year certainly didn't feel like an early January day in southern Montana or northern Wyoming with highs 15-25 degrees warmer than average. High clouds are moving our way after a fairly sunny day, and the combination of clouds and breezes will keep us relatively mild. Lows Sunday morning will be in the 30s and 40s.

Billings will have a good chance to have a record warm low (37) Sunday morning, and with more breezes and sunshine Sunday afternoon, we'll have a great chance to break a record high (56) temperature, too. Livingston had a record high of 54 on Saturday, and we also have a great chance of tying the record high of 55 on Sunday, too. Enjoy it while you can!

We'll have more breezy to windy weather through the coming week than beneficial rain and snow, although there will be some showers of rain and snow that move over our area from time to time. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring the best chances for light rain and snow at times. We will have a cooling trend with more gusty wind late next week.