Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record lows possible Monday, but warmer by afternoon

BILLINGS — An early-summer storm brought impressive rain, mountain snow and thunderstorms to Montana and Wyoming this weekend. The center of that storm is still overhead, but it's on its way out. As out sky clears, we'll cool even more Monday morning than we did Sunday, and some record lows will be possible. Areas in Wheatland and Park counties will have a chance to fall near or below freezing.

We'll have more sunshine and warmth on Monday, and Tuesday will be even warmer with increasing clouds by the afternoon. We'll rise back to seasonable levels by Tuesday, then we'll have more sunshine and above-average warmth on Wednesday with a small ridge of high pressure over the northern Rockies. It won't last, however, as the first of two more Pacific storms begins to move our direction.

We can expect increasing clouds on Thursday with a slight chance of showers, but rain showers will be more likely on Friday. That storm will not be as cold, so everything will likely fall as rain, and the amounts of rain won't be as high as our current storm brought. Lingering showers will be possible on Saturday, but we can expect a reduction in our cloud cover, and highs will be mainly in the 80s.