Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record highs possible Saturday before weekend storms

BILLINGS — The Northern Rockies will be experiencing warm and mostly dry conditions under a high pressure ridge. There will be some exceptions due to a weak disturbance leading to isolated thunderstorms.

Friday afternoon, expect more isolated showers and thunderstorms primarily in the Beartooth/Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains. Saturday, there is a chance of thunderstorms producing strong gusty winds up to 50 mph, especially northwest of Billings.

Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s Friday, then potentially reaching record highs in Billings, Livingston, and Miles City in the 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to 50s.

The ridge will keep temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above average through Monday. Highs will be in the 70s to near 90, especially in eastern Montana. As a trough approaches, expect a 15-30% chance of precipitation on the plains and 30-60% for mountains and foothills Sunday and Monday. Stronger thunderstorms are possible.

Snow is expected in the mountains as temperatures drop, with significant accumulations possible in northeast facing slopes and the Bighorns. A significant system is likely to move through Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and a higher likelihood of precipitation. There is a 50-70% chance of over 1 inch of liquid precipitation in the mountains and foothills, Snow is expected in the mountains as temperatures drop, with significant accumulations possible in northeast facing slopes and the Bighorns.

The warm weather will facilitate snowmelt in the mountains, which will elevate stream and river flows. While larger rivers are not expected to flood, smaller streams could reach bankfull and exhibit minor flooding, particularly in the foothills.