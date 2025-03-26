Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record highs possible on Thursday

BILLINGS — Dry conditions will be in place the next few days as daytime temperatures push into the 60s and 70s on Wednesday then 60s, 70s, and maybe some 80s on Thursday. A few areas will be flirting with or exceed record highs on Thursday.

A low pressure system is forecast to sweep through beginning Thursday evening, kicking off an unsettled pattern of weather through early next week. There could be just enough instability for a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning.

Several disturbances will follow in behind the low, bringing a chance of about a foot of snow in the Beartooths, Absarokas, Crazies, and Bighorns by Sunday night. The lower elevations will see mainly rain during the daytime hours, but snow overnight into the morning. A blend of models is hinting at light snow accumulation Saturday morning, but a few inches Sunday morning. This could change, but do plan on at least minor impacts on roads and highways.

It will turn cooler as a cold front also move through. Expecting highs in the 50s and 60s on Friday, 30s and 40s across the weekend then 40s and 50s early next week.

Lows will be in the 30s and 40s Wednesday night, mainly 40s on Thursday night then 20s and 30s on Friday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com