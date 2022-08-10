Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record heat quite possible today

BILLINGS — A surge of hot air will push in today causing daytime temperatures to rise making it the hottest day of the week for some areas. A few records could be in jeopardy. Daytime highs will cool slightly Thursday through the weekend before returning to more seasonal early next week.

Chances for rain return to the forecast as early as tonight for the western fringe of the Q2 viewing area as monsoonal moisture begins to stream in. Daily showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today, mainly 90s Thursday and Friday, 80s/90s across the weekend then mainly 80s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 60s/70s tonight through Saturday night then 50s/60s Sunday into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com