Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record heat possible today

BILLINGS — Good morning!

We will see the hottest days of the week today through Saturday as daytime highs reach into the triple digits in Billings. Record heat is possible today with a better chance tomorrow in the Magic City. Heat advisories and warnings will be in effect today through Saturday night for most of the area.

Not only is it hot, it’s also very dry so the fire risk persists today so take care not to cause any sparks. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for areas east of Yellowstone County eastern half of the forecast area today through this evening.

Some goods news- chances of rain return to the forecast today. Areas west and south of Yellowstone County could see isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two this afternoon into the evening. The chance of rain moves into more of the region tomorrow.

Several disturbances will jet through bringing a chance of more widely scattered showers across the long holiday weekend. Could even have a strong thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will ease the heat a bit, but daytime highs will remain well above the norm next week.

In case you plan to go to the fireworks show at MetraPark Sunday night, outside of a slight chance for isolated showers, the weather should hold up.

Just a quick reminder to stay indoors as much as possible while the excessive heat blankets the region. If you do go outside, limit your time, slap on plenty of sunscreen, wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated. Pay special attention to the elderly, infants, pets, livestock, and those likely to be adversely affected by the dangerous heat.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s through Saturday then upper 90s on Sunday. Expecting mid 90s Monday through the middle of next week. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s through the July 4th weekend.

Keep smiling,

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

