Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record heat possible through Saturday

BILLINGS — An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect Friday for Billings and areas to the east as record-breaking daytime highs will be possible with temperatures reaching the upper 90s to low 100s under lots of sunshine.

The extreme heat stays put on Saturday with highs remaining in the upper 90s to low 100s. Record temperatures will be possible again.

A disturbance zips through the area Saturday, bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. High pressure breaks down on Sunday, allowing moisture to stream back into the area. This will bring a wet pattern through next week with daily showers and thunderstorms possible.

We'll also enjoy a cooling trend next week as daily temperatures will lessen each day with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s by the middle of the week.

Wildfire smoke will begin to stream back into the area Friday afternoon and could linger through the weekend. Air quality should be okay for most of the general population, but those who have a sensitivity to smoke should definitely take precautions if heading outdoors.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com