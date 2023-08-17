Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record heat possible ahead of a cooler weekend

BILLINGS — The chance for extreme heat returns today with record daytime temperatures within reach through tomorrow for some areas including Billings. Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s will bring a Heat Advisory for a good portion of the area today and tomorrow.

A cold front will bring a cool down across the weekend with near seasonal daytime temperatures or even cooler than the norm.

Dry conditions remain in place today through tomorrow afternoon as high pressure keeps the squeeze on. Fire concerns are elevated as gusty winds, low humidity, and extreme heat make for a bad combination especially in Meagher, Petroleum, and Garfield counties tomorrow. Don't cause a spark!

Wildfire smoke at the surface could be problematic over the next few days for those with respiratory issues. Be sure to monitor the air quality before heading outside.

Tropical Storm Hilary will help push moisture into the region and could bring a chance of rain by Friday evening. A slight chance will hang with us through the weekend. A few isolated thunderstorms could also pop up.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today and Friday then mainly 80s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 60s/70s tonight and Friday night then 50s/60s for the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com