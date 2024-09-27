Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record heat possible this weekend

BILLINGS — The forecast is pretty straightforward through the weekend- dry and warmer-than-average. Highs will be mainly in the 80s, but some areas could crack 90°. Record heat will be possible. There will be an elevated fire weather concern on Sunday as it will be hot, dry and quite windy.

A cold front is forecast to move through Sunday night/Monday morning, bringing Fall temperatures back into the area with highs mainly in the 60s on Monday. After a slight warm-up into the low to mid-70s on Tuesday, another cold front could knock daytime highs down into the 60s on Wednesday then 50s and 60s on Thursday. There is still some uncertainty with this, so we'll have to watch how the models fine tune over the next few days to see if that cooldown will happen.

