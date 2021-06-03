Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record Heat Likely Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Record daytime highs are likely today and possible tomorrow as downslope flow really turns up the heat. High pressure will also ensure dry conditions for another day.

If we hit 96° this afternoon, that would beat the record of 92° back in 1988. Friday’s projected high of 97° would fall short of the record 101° in 1988. The last time Billings made it into the 90s was back on September 24th of last year when we hit 92°. The last time Billings went over 100° was on September 5th of last year when we reached 102°.

An approaching cold front brings a Marginal Risk of isolated severe thunderstorms for our area Friday afternoon into the evening. Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny sized hail will be the main concerns.

The front aims to push through by Saturday night bringing a cool down with it. Look for daytime highs in the low 80s Sunday then up to the mid 80s the first part of next week. Cooler, yes, but still warmer than average for this time of the year.

Nightly lows will be in the low to mid 60s tonight and Friday then into the low to mid 50s across the weekend and into next week.

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

