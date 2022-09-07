Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record heat, dry and smoky today

BILLINGS — Could this be it in terms of extreme heat for the season? If so, it’s going out with a power punch!

Several spots in the Q2 viewing area will have a chance at record heat this afternoon. A few towns could even see all-time record heat for September. Sheridan, WY will come close to all-time record heat for any time of the year, too.

A surge of hot air will sweep through today pushing daytime highs into the upper 90s to low 100s. Limit time outside and stay hydrated if you plan to head outdoors. Take care of your pets, too.

It will also be painfully dry with humidity percentages as low as the single digits and winds gusting between 30-60 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect. Use caution not to cause any sparks outside.

Smoke will also continue to blow in from the western wildfires especially in the northern and western portions of the Q2 viewing area. Those with respiratory ailments should limit time outdoors.

Then comes the good news.

A strong cold front pushes through tomorrow that will drag much colder air across the region. Depending on the timing of the front, daytime temperatures could reach peak at lunchtime then fall during the afternoon. The payoff? Friday will feel very Fall-like.

Rain also returns to the forecast. A few spotty showers will be possible late this afternoon into the evening. Scattered showers are likely on Thursday with a chance remaining on Friday. A few thunderstorms could also pop up both days. Snow is possible in the Bighorns.

It will warm up across the weekend and dry conditions will return.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today, mainly 70s tomorrow, 50s/60s on Friday, mainly 60s on Saturday then 70s/80s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 60s tonight, 40s/50s on Thursday night, 30s/40s Friday night and Saturday night then 40s/50s Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

