Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record heat could be reached today

BILLINGS — The hot air mass over the area will strengthen even more on Thursday with record daytime heat possible in many spots as highs push into the lower 100s for a good portion of the area. Because of this, a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you must venture out, limit your time outside, stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and keep lathered up in sunscreen. Also, be sure to take care of pets.

A weak cold front will pass through at some point today, bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms over south-central and eastern Montana late in the day into the evening. There is a Marginal (1 of 5) risk for strong to severe storms in eastern Montana.

The passing front could knock temperatures down a few degrees on Friday, but still expecting highs in the mid to upper 90s with some areas still cracking 100°. There remains a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in northeast Montana.

It stays hot across the weekend with highs remaining in the 90s and 100s. There will be a slight increase for a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Monday as monsoonal moisture and weak energy move through. While the storms, if any, won't produce much rain, they will have the potential for gusty winds and lightning. Given the dry conditions, this will heighten the risk for wildfires. Take extra precaution not to cause any sparks.

Skies could be hazy over the next few days due to wildfire smoke coming in from west of Montana. While the smoke is expected to stay aloft, it would be a good idea to monitor the air quality if you suffer from respiratory ailments.

Although not as hot, temperatures will still hover in the low to mid 90s Monday through the middle of next week. Outlooks show warmer and drier-than-average conditions over the next two weeks.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com