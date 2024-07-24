Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record heat and hazy

BILLINGS — Dangerous heat stays with us through tomorrow!

Expecting the hottest temperatures of the season so far Wednesday and Thursday with record heat possible as much of the area will crack the triple digits. Stay indoors as much as you can. Limit your time and stay hydrated if you must go outside. Take care of pets, children, and check on the elderly.

A cold front sweeps through Thursday night bringing some relief from the extreme heat as we approach the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s on Friday then upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Daily hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday, but little to no accumulation is expected as conditions will stay very dry. With low humidity, hot temperatures, and gusty winds, there will be a concern for elevated fire weather conditions on Thursday as the cold front passes through. Don't cause a spark!

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket the area Wednesday, so be sure to monitor the air quality before stepping outside, especially if you are sensitive to smoke.

For the rest of July, outlooks show warmer-than-average temperatures and drier-than-average conditions. August isn't looking much better.

