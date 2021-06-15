Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record Heat Again Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We saw record highs yesterday and we haven’t even seen the hottest temperatures of the week yet. That comes today.

More records will certainly fall this afternoon across the Q2 viewing area as excessive heat continues to blanket the region. Billings, Miles City, and Sheridan, WY could even flirt with setting all-time records. Use caution if you plan to go outside. STAY HYDRATED! Best idea would be to stay indoors.

With the heat, gusty winds, and low humidity, the fire risk remains in place through this evening.

A cold front should move through by early tomorrow morning and bring a cool down starting Wednesday with highs mainly in the 80s for the rest of the week which will still be warmer than average.

Reinforcing high pressure follows in behind the front to keep us dry for the rest of the week and into Saturday. Another cold front is forecast to move through by Sunday bringing a slight chance of rain and maybe an isolated thunderstorms or two.

Highs today will be in upper 90s to low 100s then mid to upper 80s Wednesday through the rest of the work week. Lows will be in the low 60s tonight then mid 50s through Friday.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

