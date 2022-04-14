Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record cold this morning, Chance of snow through the weekend

BILLINGS — We wake up with a chance of record cold temperatures this morning which poses a threat for the morning commute. Melting snow has become frozen and is coating roads and bridges, so take it slow heading out today.

There is still a chance for snow in the east today and it will remain windy at times, so blowing snow/blizzard conditions will continue to be a concern especially in Carter and Fallon counties. Expecting more snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas today, too.

Most of the area will be free of snow under various cloudiness through the afternoon before a quick disturbance jets through this evening bringing a slight chance of snow tonight through tomorrow morning. Upper ridging will dry things out by Friday afternoon.

Another shortwave of energy moves through Saturday delivering another round of snow showers on Saturday then rain/snow on Sunday. After a dry Monday, a slight chance of rain kicks in on Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s today, 20s and 30s tomorrow through Saturday, 30s and 40s on Sunday, 40s on Monday then 40s and 50s through mid-week.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits and teens tonight and Friday night, teens and 20s across the weekend then 20s and 30s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

