Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record cold possible today and tonight

BILLINGS — Roads will be snow covered and slick this morning, so use caution during your commute. A few flurries are still possible in Billings as energy exits to the east. Southeast Montana/Northwest Wyoming could get another inch of snow.

High pressure will bring dry conditions across the area on Wednesday before another quick shot of energy brings flurries on Thursday. Snow showers are possible to the west/southwest of Yellowstone County in the mountains and foothills.

Upper ridging takes over on Friday and will keep dry conditions in place through early next week as we slowly warm up.

Today will be the coldest day of the week as arctic air digs in. Record cold will be possible this afternoon in Billings, Miles City, Livingston and Cody. Record overnight temperatures will also be possible. Highs are not expected to get above zero for most of the area with wind chills up to 35° below if not colder. Limit your time outside. If you do head out, layer up!

Overnight lows will be well below zero through Friday morning.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com