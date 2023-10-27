Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record cold possible today

BILLINGS — The winter storm has moved off to the east but we're not completely done with the snow yet. A quick shot of energy coming down from the north will give us a chance of snow showers today. Only light accumulation is expected if there is any at all. A few weak disturbances zipping through Saturday and Sunday could kick up a few isolated flurries, too.

High pressure brings dry conditions back into the forecast Monday through at least Thursday before rain and snow chances return on Friday through next weekend.

The well below average temperatures continue today with record cold possible again this afternoon. A warming trend kicks in starting tomorrow with highs getting back above freezing on Sunday before reaching in the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 10/20s today, 20s tomorrow, 20s/30s Sunday, 30s Monday 30s/40s on Tuesday, 40s on Wednesday then 40s/50s on Thursday.

Lows will be in the single digits tonight, single digits/10s tomorrow night, 10s Sunday and Monday nights then 20s by the middle of next week.

