Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record cold possible over the next few days

BILLINGS — We start off the day with slick and icy roads, so use caution during your morning commute. Take it slow and watch out for pedestrians. If you happen to be one of those pedestrians, watch your step.

Although there is still a chance of showers through this afternoon, the snow has tapered off considerably for most of the area with that strong upper low now situated over Minnesota. Flow around the low is still impacting northeastern Montana as light snow continues to fall. Plus, winds remain strong in these areas so blowing/drifting snow will be a concern through this evening.

We’ll get a break from the snow tomorrow afternoon (some snow will still fall in the Beartooths/Absarokas) before a chance of scattered light snow showers returns Thursday night into Friday.

A quick moving disturbance jets across the region Friday night into Saturday with a chance of snow through Sunday morning, but a few showers could linger into Sunday afternoon as a rain/snow mix as temperatures should be warmer.

Speaking of temperatures, record cold during the day and night is possible for the rest of the work week. Daytime highs will stay about 20 to 30 degrees below average before getting above the freezing mark as early as Friday.

A quick look ahead to next week shows warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions but another system could kick up rain showers by Tuesday. Still too early to say for sure at this point.

Daytime highs will be in the teens and 20s today, 20s and 30s tomorrow through Saturday then 30s and 40s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits and teens tonight through Friday night then teens and 20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com