Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record cold possible Friday morning

BILLINGS — Temperatures will be close to record lows for February 24 Friday morning. Wind chill values will be low enough for the first signs of frostbite within 15 minutes.

One year ago, Billings drop to -21 early on February 24. One year later, temperatures will be close to that record low.Cody, miles city, and Sheridan, Wyoming will also all be close to record low temperatures in the -10s/-20s early Friday.

With temperatures that cold on the thermometer, even a light wind will drive wind chill values down -25 to -40. Rrotect young livestock and pets, limit time outdoors, and if you must travel, make sure to take a vehicle emergency kit

Temperatures begin to recover some on Friday afternoon, hitting single digits and teens. Strong winds will develop down the East mountain slopes around the Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton areas with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph possible.

After a chilly start Saturday in the single digits, temperatures rebound to mainly the 30s. Sunday's back to average readings with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Our next chance of showers is late Sunday with scattered rain and snow.