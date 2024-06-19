Q2 Billings Area Weather: Record cold possible ahead of the warmest day so far in 2024

BILLINGS — It looks likely that we'll have some daily records broken early Wednesday. Forecasted lows are mainly in the 30s so it might be a good idea to cover up flower and vegetable gardens.

42 is the record cold temperature for June 19 in Billings and that has a good chance of being broken along with Livingston, Miles, City, Sheridan, WY, and Livingston record cold readings for the date.

High pressure Ridge will start to build in creating warmer and drier conditions. Highs on Wednesday will be mainly into the 60s and 70s, then 70s to around 80 by Thursday.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening, with the best probabilities being on Friday. That will nudge temperatures back to the upper 60s and 70s, but overnight temperatures will be mainly in the 50s.

The drier and warmer pattern builds back in by the weekend. Highs by Sunday and Monday are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s, well above the seasonal average of the upper 70s to around 80.

After about a 50 to 60% chance of rain Friday, the pattern becomes very dry through early next week.

